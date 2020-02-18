Home

Evelyn Boggs Obituary

EVELYN BOGGS, 78, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 with her family at her side.
She was born in Charleston to the late Vivian and Hallie Jarrett Hilliard. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Surviving are her daughter, April D. Huffman (Alan); son, Tim Boggs (Lora); 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor B. J. Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens in Red House WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Evelyn's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Alban is honored to serve the Boggs family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
