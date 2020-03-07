Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Evelyn (Holmes) Briscoe

Evelyn (Holmes) Briscoe Obituary

EVELYN (HOLMES) BRISCOE, 66, of Charleston, passed away March 5, 2020, at home.
Evelyn was a Special Education teacher with Kanawha County Schools, Charleston Catholic, and was the owner of Oberlan's Clothing Store, and Focus on Fitness, Charleston.
She had a lust for life and lived everyday to the fullest; children and grandchildren were her life. She had a life long devotion to her husband and gave him unwavering support; was positive and upbeat for everyone. Words cannot say what she meant to her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Russell and Macel Holmes; siblings, Orville and Darrell Holmes, Carol Greene and Helen Lanham.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Gregory Briscoe of Charleston; son, Dr. Joshua Briscoe and wife Amanda of Durham, NC; daughter, Melissa Briscoe of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Noah, Miles and Cecelia.
Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m., also on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Briscoe Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020
