EVELYN FAYE STATTS, 96, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1923, the daughter of the late Howard Barnette and Mary Jane Harper. Evelyn was a homemaker, and loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry D. Statts, and three children; Harry L. Statts, Larry W. Statts, and Jeffrey K. Statts.
She is survived by two children, Vickie L. Mahaney of Clendenin and Stephen Statts (Nan) of Baker. In addition to her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, 13 great - grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. John 14:27
There will be a private service at Statts Cemetery. Matics Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019