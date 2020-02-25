Home

Evelyn Hoover Obituary

EVELYN MAE HOOVER, 91, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on February, 23, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1928 in Charleston, WV, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Emma Miller Litton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Hoover and her sons, Billy Haynes and Davie Haynes.
Evelyn was a member of Nitro Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Haynes, Gary (Vickie) Haynes, Brady (Marie) Haynes, and Daren (Racheal) Haynes; daughters, Anita (Randy) Frye, Tina (Roy) Gibson and Erin Haynes, all of Charleston; sisters, Ollie Stratton of NC and Nikki Knuckles of Charleston; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and church family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston with Pastor Bron Walker and Pastor David Clark, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
