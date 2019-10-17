|
EVELYN "JOYCE" (HUTZEL) LEWIS was born November 21, 1934, in South Fork, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Curtis Glenn Hutzel and Edna Madelyn Hutzel. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2019, from Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw, Ga., surrounded by her family.
Joyce attended and graduated from Jefferson School of Nursing in 1955 and began her career as an RN in Miami, Fla. She heard the gospel and trusted Christ as her personal Savior through beach evangelism in Miami Beach and, soon after, began taking classes at Miami Bible Institute.
It was during her time as a student at MBI that she met Jerome "Jerry" Lewis and they married one year later.
Joyce worked as an RN in a variety of hospital settings, including the pediatric ward, recovery room, and general surgical ward at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va. She worked for Proctor & Gamble as a medical sales rep for a couple of years and rounded off her career teaching Nursing Assistant classes at WV Rehabilitation Services in Institute, W.Va.
She is survived by five children, Gerri (Mark) Johnson of Martinsburg, W.Va., Jerome (Susie) Lewis of Greer, S.C., Teresa (Doug) Cox of Beckley, W.Va., Betty (Lewis) Clark of Ann Arbor, Mich., Lauralee Tidwell of Acworth, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and sister, Janet Louise (Hutzel) Krich.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome Andrew Lewis, and son-in-law, Mark Tidwell.
Joyce was a member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends deeply and quality time spent with those she loved was her greatest joy. She had a passion for Bible study, singing in the choir, dog training, photography, and her zeal for all she met to know Jesus Christ and accept him as their personal Savior.
A celebration of life service will be held at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, 102 Knollwood Drive, Cross Lanes, W.Va., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Is Precious Inc., c/o P.J. Elkins, P.O. Box 203, Winfield, WV 25213.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019