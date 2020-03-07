|
EVELYN LOUISE SAMPLES, 79, of Left Hand, W.Va., entered into rest on March 6, 2020, at the Hubbard House, Charleston, W.Va.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Gannon and Helen (Peck) Smarr.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Sons, Rodney Spencer, Randy (Shari) Samples, Raymond (Becky) Samples; Daughters, Linda (Jim) Ward, Wanda (Brian) Hill, Annie (Tommy) Goodwin, Wilma (Robert) Runnion.
Evelyn loved spending her days volunteering at the Christian Service Center that was under the old Iga building with her friend Ruth Simmons. She also loved spending her days on the river bank fishing.
Services for Evelyn will be held Sunday, March 8, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be no burial, per Evelyn's request to be cremated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020