

EVELYN PATTON HOPPER, 97, from Nitro, died peacefully on July 6, 2019, at Sweetbriar Assisted Living in Dunbar.

She is survived by her sons, Bill of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, John (Ann Marie) of Denver, Colorado, and Pat (Carol) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and daughter, Tudi Forb (Lee) of Charleston. Also, eight grandchildren, 13 great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Davis Hopper, and her siblings, Carlos Patton, Clebert Patton, Jack Patton, Syble Elswick, Dolly Hyre, and Agnes Hardy.

Evelyn was born on June 14, 1922, in Clendenin, to James and Lucebia Patton. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1940. After raising her family, she had a 25 year career with Stone & Thomas. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at the Nitro Senior Center. She loved quilt making, painting, and gardening. She will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving person. We have lost the comfort of her presence, but she will remain in the hearts of her family and all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living for giving Evelyn the best care and loving attention and to Hospice for their care and expertise.

Visitation is from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, for friends, with service at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodists Church, 20th St., Nitro, followed by interment at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sweetbriar Assisted Living Activities Dept., 505 Caldwell Lane, Dunbar, WV 25064 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com

Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is serving the Hopper family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019