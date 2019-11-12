Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Prince Obituary
EVELYN GLORIA PRINCE, 89, of Smithers, died November 8, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1930 in Ghent, WVa., to the late Erastus Phillips.
She was a member of the Smithers Church of God and a retired nurse from Montgomery General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter; Heather Wright.
She is survived by her husband; Frank D. Prince, children; Joyce O'Dell (Paul) of Summersville, Julie Bostic (Bob) of Montgomery, Donna Wright (Bobby) of Charleston, Brenda Moschino (Gary) of Boomer, grandchildren; Chris, Paul "Bo", Misti, Andrea, Crystal, Jordan, Brandon, Joshua, Joseph, Amanda, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Hubbard officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -