|
|
EVELYN GLORIA PRINCE, 89, of Smithers, died November 8, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1930 in Ghent, WVa., to the late Erastus Phillips.
She was a member of the Smithers Church of God and a retired nurse from Montgomery General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter; Heather Wright.
She is survived by her husband; Frank D. Prince, children; Joyce O'Dell (Paul) of Summersville, Julie Bostic (Bob) of Montgomery, Donna Wright (Bobby) of Charleston, Brenda Moschino (Gary) of Boomer, grandchildren; Chris, Paul "Bo", Misti, Andrea, Crystal, Jordan, Brandon, Joshua, Joseph, Amanda, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Hubbard officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019