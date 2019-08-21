|
|
EVELYN "EJ" RUTH HOISINGTON JACKSON, 86 of Minneapolis, MN, passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born November 2, 1933 in Charleston. WV. Graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1950. Obtained her BS degree from Capital University with a double major in Elementary Education and English in 1954, and her MA in Educational Administration from Marshall University in 1962.
A trailblazer for women, EJ was an educator, one of the first female Vice Presidents of B. Dalton Booksellers, and in her retirement, an able assistant at Dorsey & Whitney law firm. She was an avid supporter of the arts, particularly theater, a voracious reader, and a brilliant storyteller.
She was a vital, beloved member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Minneapolis, and is missed by her many friends.
Survived by Richard Ruth, 92, of State College, PA, his daughter, Julie Ruth, of Bernardsville, NJ, Mary Lou McIntosh, of NC, and EJ's stepson, Craig Jackson, of Buckeye, OH.
A Memorial Tea will be held on Friday, August 23, at 2:30, at The Kenwood Apartments at 825 Summit Avenue in Minneapolis. Donations may be made in her name to The Guthrie Theatre or Second Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019