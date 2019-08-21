Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
The Kenwood Apartments
825 Summit Avenue
Minneapolis., WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN RUTH HOISINGTON "EJ" JACKSON


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN RUTH HOISINGTON "EJ" JACKSON Obituary
EVELYN "EJ" RUTH HOISINGTON JACKSON, 86 of Minneapolis, MN, passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born November 2, 1933 in Charleston. WV. Graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1950. Obtained her BS degree from Capital University with a double major in Elementary Education and English in 1954, and her MA in Educational Administration from Marshall University in 1962.
A trailblazer for women, EJ was an educator, one of the first female Vice Presidents of B. Dalton Booksellers, and in her retirement, an able assistant at Dorsey & Whitney law firm. She was an avid supporter of the arts, particularly theater, a voracious reader, and a brilliant storyteller.
She was a vital, beloved member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Minneapolis, and is missed by her many friends.
Survived by Richard Ruth, 92, of State College, PA, his daughter, Julie Ruth, of Bernardsville, NJ, Mary Lou McIntosh, of NC, and EJ's stepson, Craig Jackson, of Buckeye, OH.
A Memorial Tea will be held on Friday, August 23, at 2:30, at The Kenwood Apartments at 825 Summit Avenue in Minneapolis. Donations may be made in her name to The Guthrie Theatre or Second Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries