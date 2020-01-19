|
|
EVERETT CROCKET "JOE" SEARS, 94, passed away on January 15, 2020, in Bridgeport.
He was from Widen and the husband of Lucille (Strickland) Sears. They shared 69 years of marriage together.
Born on December 7, 1925, in Strange Creek, he was the son of Eli and Ada Siers. Everett enjoyed playing bluegrass music and was retired from Rockwell Steel in Newton Falls, Ohio, and Majestic Coal Mine in Widen. He was a World War II Army veteran. He loved spending time with his children and many grandchildren.
Everett was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia Lynn; sister, Mable Otto; and brother, Kenton Sears.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucille; daughters, Cathy (Lloyd) Cottrell of Pilot Mtn, N.C., and Cindy Quickle of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister, Glaydes Goodman of Albion, N.Y. He had eight grandchildren: Stacey Cottrell, Joanne (Gary) Moore, Vicki (Samuel) Boggs, Amanda (Ken) Hudson, Joseph (Heather) Lynn, Rebecca Morris, Elizabeth Quickle and Rachel Quickle. He had 14 great - grandchildren: James Kock, Christopher (Paulien) Kock, Jason Moore, Carly Moore, Ripley Cottrell, Blake Boggs, Adrianne Boggs, Katelynn Hudson, Kennedy Hudson, Kensey Hudson, Kari Slevin, Anthony Quickle, Eddie Isenhour and Noah Quickle. He had for great-great-grandchildren: Bradley, William, Madelyn and Alexander, along with many nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved very dearly.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Pastor Paul Frame officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
In keeping with Mr. Sears' wishes, he will be cremated following services.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020