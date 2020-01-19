Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard M Roach Funeral Home
708 Braxton St
Gassaway, WV 26624
(304) 364-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Sears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Crocket "Joe" Sears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Crocket "Joe" Sears Obituary

EVERETT CROCKET "JOE" SEARS, 94, passed away on January 15, 2020, in Bridgeport.
He was from Widen and the husband of Lucille (Strickland) Sears. They shared 69 years of marriage together.
Born on December 7, 1925, in Strange Creek, he was the son of Eli and Ada Siers. Everett enjoyed playing bluegrass music and was retired from Rockwell Steel in Newton Falls, Ohio, and Majestic Coal Mine in Widen. He was a World War II Army veteran. He loved spending time with his children and many grandchildren.
Everett was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia Lynn; sister, Mable Otto; and brother, Kenton Sears.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucille; daughters, Cathy (Lloyd) Cottrell of Pilot Mtn, N.C., and Cindy Quickle of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister, Glaydes Goodman of Albion, N.Y. He had eight grandchildren: Stacey Cottrell, Joanne (Gary) Moore, Vicki (Samuel) Boggs, Amanda (Ken) Hudson, Joseph (Heather) Lynn, Rebecca Morris, Elizabeth Quickle and Rachel Quickle. He had 14 great - grandchildren: James Kock, Christopher (Paulien) Kock, Jason Moore, Carly Moore, Ripley Cottrell, Blake Boggs, Adrianne Boggs, Katelynn Hudson, Kennedy Hudson, Kensey Hudson, Kari Slevin, Anthony Quickle, Eddie Isenhour and Noah Quickle. He had for great-great-grandchildren: Bradley, William, Madelyn and Alexander, along with many nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved very dearly.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Pastor Paul Frame officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
In keeping with Mr. Sears' wishes, he will be cremated following services.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -