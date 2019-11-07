|
|
EVERETT MAYS JR., 86, of Danville, departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Kanawha Place Senior Living in Charleston.
He was born September 11, 1933, in Elliottville, Ky., the son of the late Everett Sr. and Elizabeth Mays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Livia Lula Mays; two sons, Gregory David Mays and Orin Neal Mays; and one grandson, Stephen Michael Mays Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elizabeth White Mays; five children, Cheryl (William) McCracken of Charleston, Stephen Michael Mays of North Carolina; Robin Mays of Charleston, Lisa Marie Mays (Johnny) Butcher of Danville and Taylor (Danielle) Ferrell of Celina, Ohio; three sisters, Geneva (Maywood) Cabell of Crawley, Darlene Mays Napier of Milton and Marlene Mays Brown of Milton; three brothers, Paul David Mays of Coon Creek, Elmer (Bonnie) Mays of Coon Creek and John (Lillie) Mays of Chapmanville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of friends, cousins, nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.
Special thanks to the Kanawha Place for taking such great care of Everett, and Charleston Memorial and Charleston General Hospitals.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Freeman Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Old Logan Road, Chapmanville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Fouch, Taylor Ferrell, Wayne Sansom Jr, Chris Mays and Mark Mays.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019