Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Kings Worship Center
777 Mallory Lane
St. Albans, WV
Everett "Butch" Murrill Jr. Obituary
EVERETT M. "BUTCH" MURRILL JR., 92, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington.
He was born in Chelyan to the late Everett Miller Sr. and Magnola Tate Murrill. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Elizabeth Murrill; two sisters and two brothers.
Butch was a retired First Sergeant from the U.S. Army with 21 years of service during World War II and the Korean War. He also retired from West Virginia State University, Institute. He is a member of King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Surviving are his loving wife of 16 years, Jean Matovich Murrill; daughter, Lisa Ezell; step-daughter, Margie Sutphin (John); step-son, Jimmy Matovich (Dreama); 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Kings Worship Center, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans, with the Pastor Chris Kimbro officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to King's River Worship Center, In Memory of Butch M. Murrill, 777 Mallory Lane North, St. Albans, WV 25177 or .
You may visit Butch's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Murrill family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
