FERLIN MAYNARD, age 65, of Marmet, went home to his Lord and Savior at home Thursday, January 30, 2020, with his wife by his side. Ferlin will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends.
Surviving is his wife, Connie; mother, Thelma Maynard of Charleston; sons, Ferlin (Crystal) Maynard II and James "JR" (Jenniffer) Johnson, all of Charleston; a very special daughter, Shana (Adam) McCormick of South Charleston; grandchildren, Drake and Kaitlin Johnson, Trinity Maynard, Braiden, Addyson and Easton McCormick; a very special sister, Connie Graley of Charleston; sisters, Shirley Fowler, Nellene Maynard, Donna Maynard, Kathy Barker; and brother, John Maynard of Charleston.
Sister, Diane Workman, and brother, Randy Maynard, preceded Ferlin in death.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Patrick McGue officiating. The burial will follow the service at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet. Family and friends will gather for the visitation one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to his brothers-in-law, George Anderson and Ronnie Gibson, for all the help they gave during this time.
The online guest book for Ferlin Maynard can be accessed at www.stevensand grass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020