FLETCHER RAAMIE BARKER JR., 73, of Chapmanville, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Chapmanville.
He was born November 19, 1946, in Logan, the son of the late Fletcher "Shag" Barker and Betty Jane Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Nim and Margaret Farley.
Raamie always said "I hope that in my work, I have helped to put Chapmanville and its schools, and especially its kids, on the map. It was an especially great pleasure to represent them and work for them; the greatest young people ever."
Raamie loved to spend time with his family, reading books and helping others. He was a 1964 graduate from Chapmanville High School and a 1968 graduate of Marshall University. In 1992, he received his Master's in Journalism from Marshall. He served as Editor for Bob Jones University Magazine; three time President of Chapmanville Kiwanis Club; taught at Chapmanville, Sharples, Logan and Chapmanville Regional High Schools; adjunct faculty at University of Charleston and Southern WV Community and Technical College; newspaper editor in three states and four West Virginia counties. He is the mayor of Chapmanville. He served in the administration of Arch A. Moore Jr. as Labor Commissioner and aide to the governor; served then Lt. Governor and Senate President Earl Ray Tomblin as Chief of Staff and later as his Gubernatorial Senior Advisor; Secretary to the Board of Governors of Southern Community and Technical College; and advised on the passage of legislation which created the Promise Scholarship.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Lillian "Bunny" Barker; two daughters, Ashlee (Matt) Vititoe and Courtenay (Ryan) Webb; one son, Josh (Jill) Barker; three sisters, Judy (John) Short, Dawn (Thurman) Adams and Prudy (Joe) Creamens; two brothers, George (AlynSue) Barker and John (Kelley) Barker; four grandchildren, Madison Webb, Brody Webb, Katy Barker and Lilly Barker; three foster children, Penny Russ, Tammy Wilcox and Carolyn Vallandingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Chapmanville Regional High School, with Jeff Hargraves, Greg Dalton, and Josh Barker officiating.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020