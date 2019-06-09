Home

Flora Jean (Shumaker) Tignor


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flora Jean (Shumaker) Tignor Obituary

FLORA JEAN (SHUMAKER) TIGNOR, was born June 24, 1943, the only child of Margaret L. Greathouse and James H. Shumaker. She died June 7, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House after a long battle with vascular dementia.
She was a wife, mother and friend. She was a scout leader, 4-H leader, an avid reader and loved ceramics. She was a retired RN from CAMC with 35 years of service.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father; foster parents, Reverend Harry and Leona Drake; aunts, Virginia Bailey, Evelyn Harold and Janette Goodwill; and uncle, Arleigh Greathouse.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Philip Tignor of Sissonville; son, Scott of Oakland, Calif.; daugher, Robin of Indianapolis, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Charles and Jack Tignor; Uncle, Roy Greathouse; cousins, Cal Bailey, Dawn Church, Peggy Winn, Judy Steinbink; and her cat, Junior.
As per her wishes, she was cremated. There will be no visitation and no services. Burial will be in Floral Hills, Sissonville.
In leiu of flowers, please make donations to Hubbard Hospice House in her name.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., is serving the Tignor family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019
