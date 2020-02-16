|
FLORA NANA BABIAK, age 89, of Pratt, W.Va., and Wildwood, Fla., passed away on February 12, 2020, at home after a short illness.
She was born August 12, 1930, at Livingston, W.Va., in Kanawha County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lenora Rasky Babiak.
Flora was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Helen Fox, Ann Babick, and Barb Babick, and brothers, John Babick and George Babiak.
She is survived by her brother, Boyd Babick of Kenna, W.Va., and many nephews.
Flora was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery, W.Va. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Education and taught for the most part of her career in Florida. After Flora retired from teaching, she lived in Pratt to be close to her family. She loved gardening, or just spending time outdoors, and watching WVU and Marshall games on TV always.
Flora, with her wonderful wit, will truly be missed by all.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Fr. Dominick Baok and Fr. Bryan Babick as concelebrants. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park at London, W.Va.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, where a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020