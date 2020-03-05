|
FLORIAN FAIRCHILD CEPERLEY, "Cep," 102, a resident of Charleston, W.Va., passed away in Charleston on March 2, 2020.
He was born April 30, 1917, in Oneonta, N.Y., the eldest son of Clarence V. and Nathalie Brown Ceperley. In 1938, he graduated from Cornell University with a degree in mechanical engineering and moved to Charleston to work at the Dupont Co. in Belle, W.Va., helping to build a factory to manufacture nylon.
He was married on February 14, 1942, at First Presbyterian Church to Ellen Axson Rodes. He served in the Army during WWII as a Captain in the Signal Corps. After the war, he returned to Dupont where he worked until his retirement in 1981.
Cep and Axson had a lifelong interest in researching their ancestors; both of them descended from pioneer families. He wrote a well-organized and literate account of their family origins. They loved to travel around the U.S. and Europe in the time before the internet researching their ancestors in local libraries and visiting family relatives and friends. They also loved puttering around home and garden.
Cep was preceded in death by his wife, Axson; his son-in-law, Tom Hopper; his daughter-in-law, Perine Davis Ceperley; and his granddaughter, Ellen.
He is survived by his children: Andrew Ceperley (Becky Cook), Martha Hopper (Chuck Wirts) and Laura Ceperley (Charleston, W.Va.), David Ceperley (Champaign, Ill.), and Peter (Molly) Ceperley (Santa Rosa, Calif.); his grandchildren: Drew Ceperley (Neb.), Leah Ceperley (Ohio), Dan Ceperley (Calif.), Jessica Hopper (Calif.), Rebecca Hopper Seay (N.C.), Kenneth Hopper (W.Va.), Natalie Ceperley (Switzerland), Martin Ceperley (N.J.), Elizabeth Ceperley (Ohio), and great - grandchildren: Alex, Jay, Patrick, Isaac, Michael, Liam, Henry, Brendan, Nora, Ursin, and Ethan.
Cep had a lifelong devotion to his wife and to their extended family; he delighted in the adventures and accomplishments of their children, grandchildren and great - grandchildren. He never missed sending a birthday, anniversary or holiday card to them.
The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, W.Va., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. N. Kahaian and Rev. Glenn Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you to send donations in memory of Florian to First Presbyterian Church (16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston WV 25301) or to The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (Ceperley, Cook, Hopper Fund) 900 Lee St. E., Charleston WV 25301.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, hospice, friends and the staff at Edgewood Summit and the Hodges Center for their loving care and help during his final years.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020