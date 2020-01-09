|
FLOYD DALE AUXIER SR., age 83, of Mount Olive, W.Va., passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on January 7th, 2020. He will be sadly missed by a multitude of family and friends.
He was born October 9th, 1936, to the late Kester and Ida Clonch Auxier.
Floyd was a retired coal miner and lived his entire life in Mount Olive. He spent much of his free time farming, hunting, fishing and watching his beloved Mountaineers.
He was a Trustee, Deacon and longtime member of the Bell Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Floyd Auxier Jr.; brothers, Lawrence, Willie, Ervin, and Eugene; and sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Edythe, Nelly, Francis, Evangeline, and Hazel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jewell Alice Landers Auxier; his children, Betty Craze (Richard) and Grady Auxier (Tabatha) of Mount Olive; grandchildren, Alicia Wade (John) of Mechanicsville Va., Chad Auxier (Sarah) of Hurricane, Rachel Bailey (Luke) of Nitro, Nick Craze (Crystal) of Glen Ferris, Taylor Auxier of Summersville, and Christian Auxier of Mount Olive; great - grandchildren, John and James Wade, Addison and Aycen Auxier, Maxwell and Aiden Bailey, Harmony Craze and Willow Bird; brother, Harrison Auxier; and sisters, Nadine Poff and Blanche Massey.
Service will be at 12 noon on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Lee Holliday officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. of Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020