FLOYD EDWARD HOLMES, 69, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, January 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
Floyd was retired from Cummins Cross Point, after 41 years of service. He pastored several area churches, and currently had been assistant Pastor at Set Free Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Ruth Holmes; and brother, Johnny Holmes.
Surviving: his wife, Cathy Holmes; children, Deanna McKendrick and Lorrie Capito; sisters, Roma Ferrell and Barbara Burdette; and five grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Kayla, Shayna, and Karlie.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
