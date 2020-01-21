Home

Floyd Gibson Obituary

FLOYD WILLARD GIBSON, 85, of Blount, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born July 10, 1934, in Clay County to the late Stanton and Nancy Bryant Gibson.
Floyd was formerly employed by Raleigh Junk with over 30 years of service. He loved to go hunting, fishing and camping.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Deloria Mary Brown Gibson; sister, Cora; and brothers, Basil, William, Wentz and Waitman.
Floyd is survived by sons, Doug (Loretta), Randy (Vierra) and Floyd, all of Blount, Mike (Billie Jo) of Dunbar and Ricky (Rita) of St. Albans; brothers, Sonny of Florida, Clayton (Linda) of Quick, Junior (Gathel) of Clendenin and Roy (Diane) of Goldtown; sisters, Flora Brown of Campbells Creek and Roseanne (Chris) of Spencer; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Celebrant HR Whittington officiating. The burial will follow the service at Garten Cemetery, Campbells Creek.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The online guest book for Floyd Willard Gibson can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020
