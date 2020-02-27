|
|
FLOYD C. "BUTCH" TOTTEN, 70, of Glasgow, passed away at CAMC General Hospital February 20, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born to the late Floyd V. and Anna M. Totten in Louisville, KY, July 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by foster parents, George C. and Madeline Marion, and sister, Charlotte Pickens of Sissonville.
He was a graduate of Sissonville High School, class of 1969, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, receiving an honorable discharge.
He retired from Progressive Electric in Charleston after 25 years of service.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, building and flying RC airplanes, and various other craft work.
Survived by wife, Sheila A. Totten; son, Matthew S. Totten (Brandy); daughter, Holly E. Totten; grandchildren, Matthew Z. Totten (Paula), Cora M. Totten, Nathan H. Totten, Sada M. Totten; brothers, David A. Totten and James S. Botkin (Susan); sister, Myra L. Pauley; and many nieces and nephews.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, February 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Totten family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020