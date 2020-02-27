Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Floyd Totten
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map

Floyd "Butch" Totten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd "Butch" Totten Obituary

FLOYD C. "BUTCH" TOTTEN, 70, of Glasgow, passed away at CAMC General Hospital February 20, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born to the late Floyd V. and Anna M. Totten in Louisville, KY, July 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by foster parents, George C. and Madeline Marion, and sister, Charlotte Pickens of Sissonville.
He was a graduate of Sissonville High School, class of 1969, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, receiving an honorable discharge.
He retired from Progressive Electric in Charleston after 25 years of service.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, building and flying RC airplanes, and various other craft work.
Survived by wife, Sheila A. Totten; son, Matthew S. Totten (Brandy); daughter, Holly E. Totten; grandchildren, Matthew Z. Totten (Paula), Cora M. Totten, Nathan H. Totten, Sada M. Totten; brothers, David A. Totten and James S. Botkin (Susan); sister, Myra L. Pauley; and many nieces and nephews.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, February 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Totten family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -