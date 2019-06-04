|
|
FLOYD JUNIOR WHITE, 64, of Meadow Bridge passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley.
Born on February 17, 1955 at Charleston, he was the son of the late Charles and Annaree Bishop White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Charles White; son, Floyd Junior White II; and a great grandson, Rylnn Dale Critchley.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn White; daughter, Deborah Ann White; son, Christopher (Sarena) White; granddaughter, Deanna (Johnny) Critchley; sisters, Shirley Harkins, and Tammy Hayes; brothers, David and Marvin White; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Green Valley Methodist Church. Graveside service will follow at the White Cemetery with Mr. Bill Ray officiating.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019