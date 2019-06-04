Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
(304) 438-8523
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Floyd White Obituary
FLOYD JUNIOR WHITE, 64, of Meadow Bridge passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley.
Born on February 17, 1955 at Charleston, he was the son of the late Charles and Annaree Bishop White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Charles White; son, Floyd Junior White II; and a great grandson, Rylnn Dale Critchley.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn White; daughter, Deborah Ann White; son, Christopher (Sarena) White; granddaughter, Deanna (Johnny) Critchley; sisters, Shirley Harkins, and Tammy Hayes; brothers, David and Marvin White; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Green Valley Methodist Church. Graveside service will follow at the White Cemetery with Mr. Bill Ray officiating.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now