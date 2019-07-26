|
FORREST WETZEL "WETZ" BLEVINS, of Dunbar was called to be with his Heavenly Father, July 17, 2019.
Left to cherish Wetzel's memory are his wife of 32 years, Ann Blevins of Dunbar; his mother, Wanda Dardi of Logan; his 3 sisters, Bonnie Blevins of Logan, Connie Blevins Stump of Huntington, Delana Blevins Hinkle of Columbia, South Carolina; his brother, John Dardi of Logan; his 2 sons, Will King of Cross Lanes and Sam King of St. Albans; his daughter, Tonya Beckner of Forney, Texas; his daughter in law Sandi Withrow King; 3 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, and 2 great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Blevins Dunlap of Ravenswood.
Wetzel was born July 4, 1950, in Logan. He graduated from Logan High School class of 1968 with honors and an outstanding welding award. Later in life Wetzel attended college at West Virginia State College. February 1996 he was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Society, in November 1996 he was inducted into the West Virginia State College Ambassadors. He graduated in December 1996 with his Associate Degree in Business Management, outstanding achievement membership with National Honorary Society, and with Superior Dedication and Outstanding Service with WVSC Ambassadors.
Wetzel was always one to look out for others, he was a man of very few words but very high morals and standards. He was a God fearing man and knew his place at Jesus' feet. He loved his family and worked hard for them every step of the way, he was their strongest supporter and biggest fan. He was a model man in his community, running the food pantry at his church, helping his neighbors and was a member of the West Virginians for Life campaign.
Wetzel had requested a celebration of life which will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. 1301 Payne Ave. Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Wetzel Blevins to: D.I.S.C (Dunbar Institute Samaritan Center) PO Box 396 Dunbar WV 25064.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019