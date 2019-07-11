FRANCES ELAINE BOSWELL (NaNaw), 83, passed on to glory, to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born April 19, 1936, to Willie and Ethel (Anderson) Robinson. Frances was a native of Charleston, West Virginia, where she was a graduate of Garnet High School and a retiree from St. Francis Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Norman of more than 50 years. She leave to cherish her memories by her children: Eric of CA, Franceen of SD, Brenda of MD, James of VA, Janet of NC, Alfred (Alecia) of TN, Calvin (Tina) of WV, Helen (Dwight) of DC, and a special son Dion of CA, grands, great grands with 1 great great grand, special grands, great grands and 1 great great grand - the Patterson/Frey family and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th. Viewing will be at 3 p.m., with service beginning at 4 p.m.

Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and is located at 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301 Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019