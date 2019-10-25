|
FRANCES BROGDON WOODS, 101, of Charleston, exchanged this life for her heavenly home on October 18, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Hubbard Hospice House.
Frances was born on May 23, 1918, in Appomattox, Virginia, and raised in Thorpe, West Virginia.
Frances is survived by a grandson, Russell (Latosha) Ray Jr.; two great - grandchildren, Shamar and Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon, with service beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Letari Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019