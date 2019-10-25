Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Charleston, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brogdon Woods


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Brogdon Woods Obituary

FRANCES BROGDON WOODS, 101, of Charleston, exchanged this life for her heavenly home on October 18, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Hubbard Hospice House.
Frances was born on May 23, 1918, in Appomattox, Virginia, and raised in Thorpe, West Virginia.
Frances is survived by a grandson, Russell (Latosha) Ray Jr.; two great - grandchildren, Shamar and Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon, with service beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Letari Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now