FRANCES "FRAN" (WELCHER) CASDORPH passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and entered heaven joining her son and daughter, Steve Casdorph and Kari Beth Auxier Gordon.
Frances was born December 16, 1938, to Dorothy and Elvin Welcher in North Charleston. Growing up in North Charleston, she attended Grandview grade School, Lincoln Jr. High, then moved to Rand and attended and graduated from DuPont High School in 1956.
Her work career began on her high school graduation day at Falwell Freight in Rand, Kanawha Valley Bank, and retiring at Walker Machinery Co. after 35 years of service.
Frances and Don married November 10, 1960, and had four children - Keli, Beth, Steve and Scot. They lost Steve to cancer in 1989 and lost Beth in 2006.
Survivors include husband, Don Casdorph; daughter, Keli and husband Tracy Joslin of North Charleston; son, Scot and wife Heather of South Charleston; grandson, Chad Auxier and wife Sarah; granddaughter, Rachel and husband Luke Bailey; granddaughter, Brittany Joslin; grandson, Jared Joslin; granddaughter, Baylee Gordon; grandson, Bryce Casdorph; granddaughter, Aubrey Casdorph; great-grandchildren, Addison and Aycen Auxier, and Max and Aaiden Bailey; and brother, David of Montgomery.
Honoring Fran's wishes, she has been cremated.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Fran's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019