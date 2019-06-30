

FRANCES GAIL HARRISON, 96, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. She was born March 26, 1923, in Charleston W.Va.

Frances was educated in West Virginia and Arizona schools. She was employed in the field of Dentistry and Public Health for 21 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra Oshel and Freda Mae Koontz; husband, Coda Harrison; brothers, Buddy, JT, and OJ Koontz of Kenna, W.Va.; sisters, Edith Crank of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Lillian McCorkel of Kenna, W.Va.

Survivors are daughter Kathryn Brooks (David) of Swansboro N.C.; son, James Harrison (Sue) of Sun City, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Bryant Scott Harrison (Penny) of Phoenix, Ariz., David Todd Brooks (Tammy) of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Amy Louise Somers (Mike) of Cape Carteret, N.C.; six great - grandchildren, Jessica Lou Jager (Dustin) of Arizona, Kyle James Harrison (Dana) of Arizona, Harrison David and Elmina Kate Somers of Cape Carteret, N.C., Jacob Dean and Emily Morgan Brooks of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; four great - great - grandchildren, Mason James Scott and Brianna Lee Jager of Phoenix, Arizona, Hudson Bryant and Finley Ross Harrison of Phoenix, Ariz.; and two step - grandchildren, Noah Michael and Nicolas Edward Allen. She loved and was very proud to have all these grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

She is a member of the Swansboro United Methodist Church, Swansboro, N.C.

No viewing service is planned. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, 700 NC-24, Newport, N.C. The service will be conducted by Rev. Roger Whaley.

In lieu of flowers, she ask that donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. She has given donations to this organization for many years and enjoyed receiving pictures of the kids.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City, N.C.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019