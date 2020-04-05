|
|
FRANCES "FRITZIE" HOMEWOOD HEROLD, age 92, of Summersville, W.Va., passed away April 3, 2020.
Born May 26, 1927, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Col. John W. Homewood of Eugene, Ore., and the late Ruth Jordan Homewood of Great Falls, Mont. She was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and attended Greensboro Women's College in Greensboro, N.C. Wanting to see the world, she followed in her father's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army. She was an Army Veteran having served in Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean War, where she met and married her late husband of 52 years, Wayne M. Herold.
Known for her love of children, "Miss Fritzie" over the years taught, mentored and helped many of them with innumerable school projects. Countless adults fondly remember her great slumber and birthday parties, her endless array of "collections," and her sweet and giving nature. She was a 1st and 2nd grade Sunday School teacher for 28 years at the United Memorial Methodist Church; was the founder and teacher of the first preschool in Nicholas County - "Miss Fritzie's Day School" to scores of pre-schoolers over a 10 year period; and was homeroom mother for 15 years, during her own four children's elementary school years. Fritzie was an active member in the Eastern Star, the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and the Summersville Woman's Club. In her later years, Fritzie reconnected to her college art major and began sketching and drawing as a hobby. She derived great satisfaction from giving her artistic creations to family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne M. Herold; father, Col. John W. Homewood, and stepmother, Louisa S. Homewood, of Greensboro, N.C.; birth mother, Ruth Jordan Homewood of Mont., and half-sister, Anne Mallon, of Joseph, Ore.
She is survived by daughters: Patty Herold Hughes and husband Mike of Summersville; Sue Herold DiAntonio of Ashburn, Va.; Nita Herold Quantrille and husband Jim of Oakton, Va.; and son Wayne Porter Herold and wife Cheryl of Waynesboro, Pa.; eight grandchildren: James Hughes, Elizabeth Hughes Henry, Nicole DiAntonio, Christopher DiAntonio, Kevin Quantrille, Mark Quantrille, Taylor Herold and Megan Herold; three nieces, Beverly Davis Wallis, Ronna O'Dell Clark and Barbara Ford Berkemeyer, and one nephew, Mike O'Dell and wife Joan.
On April 6, 2020, the family gathered apart for a "Remembrance of a Life" service which was followed by burial in the Walker Memorial Cemetery in Summersville, W.Va.
Donations in memory of Fritzie may be made to the Summersville Presbyterian Pre-School, the Summersville United Memorial Methodist Church or the Nicholas County Humane Society.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020