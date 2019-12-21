|
|
FRANCES ELIZABETH LARCK, age 76 of Eclectic, AL formerly of Powellton died December 16, 2019 in Montgomery Alabama. She was born August 8, 1943 in Cannelton, WV and was the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Dora Mae Cox Redden Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence H. "Hobe" Larck Sr. and her brother William S. "Wally" Cox Jr.
She was a former member of Powellton United Methodist Church and presently a member of Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka where she was an active member of several ministries such as comfort and joy Ministry and Senior Belles and Beaus. She loved her church and especially her Sunday School class and the ladies in it. Frances was retired from the Fayette County, WV, board of education having retired in 2005 as a cook.
Surviving is her son Clarence H. "Hobie" Larck Jr. and daughter-in-law Tori Larck; grandchildren Dylan Larck, Grace Larck, Zachary (Samantha) Luster and Tamera O'Brien; siblings Pam Scarbro, Jessica (Richard) Weese, Linda McFarland; 4 nieces and 8 nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank a few special friends who played an integral part of Ms. Larck's care. They are, Mary L. Mulford, Becky Mullins, Lynn Sutton, Sharon Lampman and Jo Betts.
Service will be on Sunday at 4 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow on Monday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.oldellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019