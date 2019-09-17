Home

Frances M. Dent

Frances M. Dent Obituary
FRANCES M. DENT, 85, of Hurricane, formerly of Culloden, went to be with the lord on September 14, 2019. She will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was born on September 8, 1934, in Culloden and was the daughter of the late W.D. "Bill" and Kathleen V. Burdette. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lester R. "Bucky" Deny, and brothers Thurmond R., Raymond L., and Jesse D. Burdette.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Dent, son and his wife, Gregory S. and Denise Dent, all of Hurricane; sister, Margaret Hughes of Ashton; and granddaughters, Emily (Tyler) Puryear of Knoxville, TN, Laura Dent of Morgantown, and Tessa Dent of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grant Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be 12 til 1 prior to the service .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice.
Please visit allenfuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
