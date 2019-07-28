Home

Frances Masters Obituary
FRANCES SPENCER MASTERS, 91, of Charleston, passed away, July 27, 2019.
Frances was a former employee of Young's Department Store, and the Diamond Department store, she also was an in home child care provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Simmons and Icy Lambert; husbands, Jim Spencer, and Cecil Masters; son-in-law, Roger Young.
Surviving are; daughters, Doris Kay Young, of Charleston, and Brenda Dotson and husband, Don of Morgantown; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in John Beane Cemetery, Sissonville.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Masters family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019
