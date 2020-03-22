|
|
FRANCES (COINER) OLIVER, 86, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday March 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Nora Coiner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James F. Oliver; brothers, James Harry Coiner Jr., Don Roy Coiner and Victor Luther Coiner.
Frances was a member of the Clendenin Advent Christian Church. She was also an avid gardener.
She is survived by son, James H. Coiner III and his wife Beth; sisters, Elizabeth Bolling, Nettie Pozzie, Carolyn Smith and Bertie Coiner; brothers, L. Thomas Coiner and John Coiner; grandchildren, Tim Clark and Mary Young; great - grandchildren, Tori and Noah Young; 22 nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus, the visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020