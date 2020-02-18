|
FRANCES "BIRDIE" SOWARDS, 70, of Eleanor passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herald Hunter; her mother, Frances Wallace Hunter Thomasson; step-father, Elza Thomasson, Sr.; sons, Scott and Timmy Sowards; grandson, Brandon Wilcox.
Surviving are her children, Ronnie Sowards, Jr. and Loretta both of Culloden; grandchildren, Kassi Cremeans, Breanna Sowards and Tyler; great-granddaughter, Jadelyn Tyler; siblings, Della Taylor, Kay Lloyd, Howard and Ronnie Hunter, Elza and Roger Thomasson; Cindy Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories of Birdie.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020