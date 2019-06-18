

FRANCES SURFACE WINES, passed away June 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Wines; parents, Tom and Eva Williams; sisters, Lena Gay McCandlish and Ruth Ashworth; brothers, Thomas Buck Williams and Gene Williams.

Mrs. Wines was a retired supervisor with C&P Telephone of West Virginia with 35 years of service; member of The Telephone Pioneers of America, a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and of the Baptist Faith.She is survived by her beloved son, James A. Surface, Sr., grandsons, Jeffrey A. Surface and wife Angie and James A. Surface, Jr. and wife Annette; great grandson, Michael Hunter Surface.

She is also survived by brother, Dennis Williams of Albuquerque, New Mexico and sisters, Doris Foster and Kathy Cantley both of Big Chimney, along with several other nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to her friend, Eddie McLaughlin, who was always there to help her, also Katha and Steve Morris.

Thanks to her special doctor, Dr. Susan Cavender and nurse Madge.

At her request there will be no visitation and services. Burial will be Private.

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Wines Family.