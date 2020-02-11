Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Francis Devitt Obituary

FRANCIS B. DEVITT, "Rabbit," "Bunzy," 63, of Elkview, gained his wings, February 7, 2020.
Bunny was born November 2, 1956, to the late Thomas A. and Myrtle Vincent Devitt. He was also preceded by a brother, Jay Allen Devitt.
He was an employee of Mac's Body Shop for over 20 years, before opening Rabbit's Body Shop. He was an avid car enthusiast and his granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Rabbit is survived by his loving family, wife of 41 years, Sue Devitt; daughter, Elissia Jarrell; granddaughters, Chasity, Shiana, and Addison; sister, Donna Haynes; brother-in-law, Roger Haynes; nieces, Charlotte, Heather, Angie, Missy; nephews, Charlie, Thomas, Cody; and his beloved dog, Rudy.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Steve Wheeler officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Devitt Grandchildren's College Fund, c/o KEMBA, 1830 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV 25064.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at 3 West, CAMC Memorial Division.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Devitt Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020
