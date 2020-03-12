|
|
FRANK WADE HELVEY, JR., 81, of South Charleston, passed away on March 11, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born in Charleston, WV to the late Frank Wade and Dorothy Louise Simms Helve. He was a 1957 graduate of South Charleston High School and graduated from Marshall University and West Virginia University Law School. He was a public defender throughout his career. He was an avid reader.
He is survived by his brother and sister in law, Robert Lee and Maureen Helvey; nephews, Eric Lee, David Farr, and Robert Andrew Helvey.
At Frank's request he will be cremated and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donation be made to the Kanawha Charleston Human Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Frank may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020