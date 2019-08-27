|
|
FRANKLIN C. MCCALLISTER, 71, of Hurricane passed away on August 25, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston WV.
He was a son of the late Hallie Homer and Betty June Higginbotham McCallister, born in Hurricane WV on February 26, 1948.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: Charles R. McCallister, sister: Shirley Jean McCallister, and son in-law Marlo Gonzales.
Frankie was a Union Master Electrician, a sworn law enforcement officer working at Milton Police Department and receiving the office of Chief after his friend and co-worker's line of duty death, he was a widely known bondsman and also the Owner/Operator of Whirlwind Investigations, Hurricane for many years. He was also a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Hurricane and loved playing with his country band Frankie and the Boys that played locally.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Kay McCallister, daughters Amy Jo McAbee and husband Danny of NC, Charity Lynn Hooser and husband James and Angel Leah Gonzales and son Jacob all of Hurricane, sons Kevin Lee McCallister of Roanoke VA and Franklin Scott McCallister of OH, step-sons Jimmy Evertt Chapman and Joseph Todd Davis both of OH, sister Sharon Joyce Duke of Hurricane and 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2440 US Route 60, Hurricane, WV 25526 with Pastor Kevin Prevett officiating.
Anyone wanting to leave an online condolence may do so at Frankie's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mr. McCallisters arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019