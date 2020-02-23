|
Franklin Delano Williams
FRANKLIN DELANO "FRANK" WILLIAMS went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a short but hard-fought illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Williams, and mother, Nannie Williams, of Oak Hill; his wife, Nina Williams of Tornado; daughter, Kelli Jane Alderman of Charleston; brothers, Mark Williams and Ross Williams of Oak Hill.
Frank is survived by daughters Meliani Williams of St. Albans, Cheryl Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Jamie Sarginson-Bradley of Tornado; grandsons Michael Sean Sarginson of Tornado, Corey Jones of St. Albans; and granddaughters Brystin Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Casee Jones of St. Albans, Aryssa Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Grace Bradley of Tornado and Kateland Sharp of St. Albans.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He is loved and missed deeply by all.
We will have a joint memorial service for Frank and Kelli at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, 702 Hansford Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020