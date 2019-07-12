FRANKLIN DELANOE KINDER, born in Boone County on July 4th, 1933, and moved to Kanawha City some 60 years ago, passed from this life on July 8th, 2019, after a three-week stay in the hospital.

While working at the capital for 30 years and since his retirement, he has made many friends and acquaintances. His front porch, where he enjoyed spending time with many of these people, will certainly have another vacant seat.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Hallie Ray Kinder; mother, Lula Myrtle Kinder; sister, Mary Jane Brown; and five brothers. They are Carl Howard Kinder, U.S. Navy WWII; Claude Russell (Buster) Kinder, U.S. Navy WWII; Willie Ray (Bill) Kinder, U.S. Army WWII; and Charles Delmar Kinder, U.S. Army Korea, who are all buried alongside their mother and father in the Kinder area of the Drawdy Creek Cemetery. A fifth brother, Bobby Eugene Kinder, U.S. Air Force Korea, is buried in Tennessee.

Frank's passing marks the conclusion of a generation of a greatly patriotic family that will now be shepherded by his many nieces and nephews.

Frank will be laid to rest beside of his lifelong friend, confidant, and partner in nearly everything, Tommy G. Bunting. This will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Graceland Park. All are welcome and invited to join us for a short ceremony led by good friend, Denny Dodson. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019