|
|
FRANKLIN HENRY WALKER, 83, of resident of Hernshaw the past 20 years, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House following a long illness.
He was a retired welder for the Florida Department of Transportation and an Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. Originally from Belle, Frank also lived in Lake County, Florida, and Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oakley D. and Mary L. Truman Walker; brothers, Roy, Oakley Jr. and Donald Walker; son, David Walker; daughter, Connie Walker; and grandson, Shawn Walker II.
Surviving are his wife, Henrietta Walker; daughters, Linda Walker (Robert Ely) of Marmet, Wanda Walker (Benjamin Batten) of Weston, Lisa McNeely (Shawn) of Marmet; sister, Mary Keener (Darrell) of Belle; seven grandchildren, including Eli and Ema McNeely, who loved him very much; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019