Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Franklin Walker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Henry Walker


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Henry Walker Obituary

FRANKLIN HENRY WALKER, 83, of resident of Hernshaw the past 20 years, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House following a long illness.
He was a retired welder for the Florida Department of Transportation and an Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. Originally from Belle, Frank also lived in Lake County, Florida, and Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oakley D. and Mary L. Truman Walker; brothers, Roy, Oakley Jr. and Donald Walker; son, David Walker; daughter, Connie Walker; and grandson, Shawn Walker II.
Surviving are his wife, Henrietta Walker; daughters, Linda Walker (Robert Ely) of Marmet, Wanda Walker (Benjamin Batten) of Weston, Lisa McNeely (Shawn) of Marmet; sister, Mary Keener (Darrell) of Belle; seven grandchildren, including Eli and Ema McNeely, who loved him very much; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now