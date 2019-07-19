

FRANKLIN HUGH PERSINGER, 81, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

Born October 24, 1937, in Ward, he was a son of the late Sherman Edward and Rebecca Hundley Persinger. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; sister, Joann Milbee; brother, Sherman Edward Persinger; granddaughter, Jennifer N. Persinger; and two great-grandchildren, Adien and Adrianna.

Frank was a former pipefitter working in various plants in the Kanawha Valley including Goodrich Gulf, AMC Manufacturing, American Viscose and retiring from Monsanto Corporation. He was also a meat cutter in his earlier years. Frank was also a Born Again Christian and a golf and bowling enthusiast.

Surviving are his children, Franklin H. Jr. (Leah) of Rock Hill, SC, David A. (Jamie) of Winfield, Keith E. (Michelle) of Winfield, Dennis L. of Spartanburg, SC, Patrick B. (Sherry) of Rock Hill, SC, Pamela Adams (Shane) of Hurricane; brother, Charles Ray Persinger (Sharon) of Santee, SC; grandchildren, Sally Jean, Franklin H. III "Trey", David Jr., Marissa Nichole, Chelsea Marie, Justin Thomas, Kelsey Nicole and Jacob Lee; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, July 20, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor BJ Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019