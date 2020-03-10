|
|
FRANKLIN DELANO KEENEY, 86, of Charleston passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Kidney and Heart decease.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Dorothy (Dot) Keeney; children, Kathy Mariani, David, Tim and Sheila Keeney; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and one on the way.
Frank was a navy veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Charleston High School class of 1951. He attended Morris Harvey Collage and was a member of Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene for 75 years. He loved his church and church family and served on the board and as a Sunday school teacher. He sang in the choir and when called upon sang special songs at funerals. Frank was a Bible scholar and could quote 1000's of verses. He was also a Strong Democrat.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Rick Gardner and Rev. Steve Wheeler officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A visitation with family and friends will held on Thursday March 12 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020