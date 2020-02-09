|
Mr. FRAZIER "GLENN" CARR passed away February 8, 2020, after a long illness.
Glenn was born November 13, 1930, in Alum Creek, WV. He was 89 years old at the time of his death.
Glenn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, also known as Pawpaw to all of those who loved him. Glenn was a founding member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Course and was an avid golfer. He was retired from Union Carbide with 55 years of service. Glenn served his country in the Army. Glenn also served as a Past Master of the Washington Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM, St. Albans.
Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lou Ella Carr, and his son, Wayne Carr.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Sherri Smith; grandchildren, Robert McCown, Stacy McCown, Coty Miller, Julie Carr and Matt Carr. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Haili McCown, Andrew Thompson, Rilee McCown, Ayden Murray, Colton McCown, Nikayla Miller, Kazie Miller and Aspyn Bowen.
Services for a celebration of Glenn's life will be Monday, February 10, at 6 p.m., at Twin City Bible Church in Nitro, WV.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
You may share memories of Glenn by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020