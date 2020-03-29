Home

FRED DANIEL ADKINS, 95, of Yawkey, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020. Per his request, Fred will be cremated and his ashes will be buried with his wife, Eloise. Due to the Coronavirus, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020
