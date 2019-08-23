Home

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Fred Duty


1922 - 2019
Fred Duty Obituary
FRED DUTY, 96, of Ramage, passed away August 19, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh Duty and Mary Bell Duty; four brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Doris Burton Duty; two daughters, Nancy Arthur of Ramage and Joyce Marshall of Homosassa, Fla.; six grandchildren, David Caldwell of Branford, Fla., Michele Gwinn of Scott Depot, Jonathan Caldwell of Herndon, Va., Charles Caldwell of O'Brien, Fla., Andrea Anderson of Charlottesville, Va., and Edward Arthur of Ramage; 10 great - grandchildren; two great - great - grandchildren; and two nieces and eight nephews.
Fred was a veteran of WWII and until recent years was very active with VFW Post 5578 in Madison.
Fred attended Scott High School and Morris Harvey College, now UC in Charleston. He attended vocational school and became an electrician.
He was employed as an electrician for Armco Steel for 34 years and a member of the UMWA.
He was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and was a lay speaker.
He was a faithful husband, wonderful father and grandfather and friend to all.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Dr. Frank Frye and Rev. Rick Swearengin officiating. Burial will follow with military graveside rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison, at Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
After the service, a dinner will be provided at the Methodist Church in Madison.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
