FRED LEE PATTERSON, of Clay, entered into the rest of our Lord Jesus Christ on January 4, 2020, after an extended illness.
Fred was born in Widen, to the late Claude Henry Patterson and Maggie Marie (Rader) Jarvis.
Fred served in the Air Force from September 19, 1951, to October 18, 1955; he was a Korean war veteran. He was an active member of the local VFW #4419.
Fred was employed by Clay County Board of Education from 1970 to 1989 as a school bus driver. He was ordained as a minister in 1983 and became pastor of Groves Creek Community Church for many years.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Patterson; sons, John, Rodney, Rick, Randy; daughter, Cheryl; and granddaughter, Haley Jane.
Fred is survived by his sons, David of Clay, Michael of Frametown, James of Millington, Tenn., Jeffrey of Alexandria, Ark., Steve of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Diana of Salem, W.Va., Sandra of Dobson, N.C., Edna of Bomont, Debbie of Clay and Joyce of Suisun, Calif.; brother, Roy of Sutton; sisters, Icie and Matilda of Clay; 33 grandchildren, 54 great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Fred will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va. Burial will follow at the Patterson - Taylor Cemetery, Groves Creek.
Viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Online condolences may be sent the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith in honored to be serving the Patterson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020