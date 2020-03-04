|
FRED RUSSELL PENIX, 75, of Hurricane, WV, returned to his heavenly home on February 29, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Fred was born to the late Gus and Ardella Glancy Penix in Marmet, WV, on December 22, 1944. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a member of IBEW Local 466 and worked as a master electrician for some 45 years in the Kanawha Valley. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, WV. He was an avid reader and studied the Bible.
He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
A special thank you to Dr. Sean Decristafaro who has been so caring and compassionate over the years. Also, to Dr. Carpenter, Dr. Wilson, and Dr. Robinson at CAMC Teays who took such good care of him during his final days.
Fred is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sons, Troy of Hernshaw, WV, Edward of Hurricane, WV; stepchildren, Lesley Concannon (Barry) of Derry, Northern Ireland, Joseph Hager of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Charity Bragg of Comfort, WV, Shawn Penix (Kendra) of Sissionville, WV, Madison and Cody Penix of Hurricane, WV, Isla Concannon of Derry, Northern Ireland; great-grandson, Quincy Bragg of Bloomingrose, WV; brothers, Larry (Jane) of Charleston, WV, Gus (Carleen) of Summersville, WV; sister, Carolyn Miles (Stan) of St Albans, as well as, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Mr. Mike Moore officiating. Entombment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, WV, with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at ChapmanFuneralHomes. com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the Penix family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020