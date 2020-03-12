|
|
FRED T. LIVESAY, of Boomer WV, was the only child of Fred and Olivine Livesay. Married 44 years to his lifelong friend and partner Rhonda.
Fred was a coal miner, fire fighter both local and national, and worked as a snow maker, condo maintenance, and had his own snow plowing service business. As Fred was a man of many talents, he was a loving father of 3 wonderful Children. His son Tommy and daughters, Christa and Christina. We want to thank Christa for countless hours of caring for her Dad and her unselfish love that she shares with everyone that she comes around.
Fred was also survived by beautiful grandchildren that he adored. Sebastian, Ryan, Matthew, our princess Megan, and the littlest apple of his eye, Issac. Plus 4 more grandchildren that were blessed upon his family, Bonnie Lynn, Jordan, Abby, and Lexie.
Fred was an all-around outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, concerts, and traveling to interesting places. He passed these loves to his children.
Fred loved sports. There was never a bigger WVU Mountaineer fan. He loved Nascar. And he finally was able to watch his Kansas City Chiefs win the Superbowl this year.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Billy Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from noon until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020