FREDA MAE (TINSLEY) BREWER, 87, of Shrewsbury, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston after a short illness.
Freda was preceded in death by her husband, James Brewer, and Daughter, Patty Brewer.
Surviving; Brother, Matt Tinsley, and Sister, Marie Bettarel; and a host of other family members and friends.
She was a member of the Shrewsbury Community Church.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Pastor Danny Moore officiating. Burial Will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019