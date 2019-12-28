|
|
FREDA GREY (MICK) CARVER passed away peacefully at Nashua Crossings in Nashua, NH, on December 24, 2019, after a period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Oliver Thomas Carver in 2017; her daughter, Judith Dillon in 2016; son-in-law, James Dillon in 2019; and her daughter, Jennifer Dillon in 2005. She was also predeceased by her seven siblings, Bernice Mick, Beulah Aliff, Burl Mick, Dennis Mick, James Mick, Betty Liming, and William Mick.
She was born in Clendenin, WV, on March 1, 1927, the daughter of William Mick and Della (Mealey) Mick.
Freda will be remembered as a tremendously loving person who cherished her family, friends, life, and her beloved home state of West Virginia.
After graduation from Clendenin High School, Freda studied nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV, and went on to assist doctors in operating rooms and later volunteered for the American Red Cross. She and her beloved husband Tom began their exemplary marriage on August 13, 1950, and Freda became the consummate mother, housewife, and homemaker, entertaining friends, cooking great and creative feasts, and ushering their three children to innumerous sporting events and school activities. Grandmother-hood was one of her greatest joys, where she lavished love and attention to her three grandsons. Among her many interests were playing bridge, square dancing, creating beautiful needle point, and travel.
Freda and Tom formed many great and lasting friendships, first in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where their raised their family, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lowell, MA, where they worshiped and were very active, and then in the village of Cotuit on Cape Cod where they enjoyed twenty blissfully golden years of retirement.
Freda is survived by her son, John and wife Jane Carver of Gilford, NH; son-in-law, Gary Dillon of Tyngsboro, MA; grandsons, Harry and James Carver, and David Dillon.
Visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA on Monday, December 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited.
A Funeral Service is to be conducted at the Merrimack Valley Baptist Church, 517 Boston Post Rd., MERRIMACK, NH on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, BOSCAWEN, NH at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Red Cross or Merrimack Valley Baptist Church in Merrimack, NH.
Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019